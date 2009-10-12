Titans CB Harper sidelined up to six weeks with broken right forearm

Published: Oct 12, 2009 at 10:33 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper will be out up to six weeks after having surgery on his broken right forearm.

Harper is the second defensive back the winless Titans have lost to a broken right forearm. The other is safety Vincent Fuller, who was injured Sept. 27 against the New York Jets. The Titans hope he might be able to play Nov. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Jeff Fisher says the Titans will be stretched a bit thin for Sunday's game at New England and the team might have to make a roster move.

Tight end Craig Stevens was released from a hospital Monday with a concussion. Stevens was knocked out of Sunday night's 31-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate.

