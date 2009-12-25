Titans CB Harper injures forearm vs. Chargers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee cornerback Nick Harper injured his forearm against the San Diego Chargers.
Harper broke his right forearm Oct. 11, but whether he re-injured that arm wasn't immediately known. He missed a couple practices this week because of a sore shoulder.
Veteran cornerback Rod Hood, who had three interceptions filling in for Harper earlier in the season, was unable to play because he was deactivated before the kickoff.
