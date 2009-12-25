Titans CB Harper injures forearm vs. Chargers

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 02:34 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee cornerback Nick Harper injured his forearm against the San Diego Chargers.

Harper broke his right forearm Oct. 11, but whether he re-injured that arm wasn't immediately known. He missed a couple practices this week because of a sore shoulder.

Harper was replaced by rookie Jason McCourty on the first series of the second half.

Veteran cornerback Rod Hood, who had three interceptions filling in for Harper earlier in the season, was unable to play because he was deactivated before the kickoff.

