Titans CB Finnegan fined for role in fight vs. Steelers

Published: Sep 23, 2010 at 11:00 AM

Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan has been fined by the NFL for his role in a first-quarter skirmish in last weekend's 19-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, *The Tennessean* reported Thursday.

Finnegan said he will appeal the fine, which is believed to be $5,000, according to the newspaper.

The fight broke out after the Steelers' first offensive play, when the Titans believed Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward was too aggressive after a pass was incomplete, the newspaper reported. Finnegan was given a personal-foul penalty in the third quarter for punching Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace but wasn't fined for that incident.

Earlier this week, the NFL fined Steelers linebacker James Harrison $5,000 for his body slam of Titans quarterback Vince Young.

