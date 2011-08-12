Titans camp report: Work in progress on both sides of ball

2. The Titans are set at corner, but what about the pass rush? It was clear at practice that Cortland Finnegan, Jason McCourty and Alterraun Verner are very capable cornerbacks. That means the Titans will be a good nickel secondary, but is the pass rush there? They have to find a way to make up for the 17 sacks that Jason Babin, Tony Brown and Stephen Tulloch generated last year; all three are no longer with the team. Derrick Morgan, who only played four games in his rookie season before going down with a serious knee injury, Jason Jones and ex-Chief Shaun Smith all have to deliver. That's a tall order and this team may have to blitz more than they have in the past, especially against division opponents like Indianapolis and Houston.