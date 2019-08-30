Titans, C Ben Jones agree on contract extension

His reliability and role in paving the way for four 1,000-yard rushers in his career has led to an elongated stay with the Titans, as Jones and Tennessee agreed to a contract extension on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a two-year deal worth $13.5 million in new money.
Jones has started all 16 games for five straight seasons, dating back to his final two in Houston. Overall, Jones has played in 112 straight games (tied for first among offensive linemen) and is also tops among centers with 80 consecutive starts.