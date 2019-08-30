Around the NFL

Titans, C Ben Jones agree on contract extension

Published: Aug 30, 2019 at 11:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For the duration of his stay in Tennessee, center Ben Jones hasn't missed a game.

His reliability and role in paving the way for four 1,000-yard rushers in his career has led to an elongated stay with the Titans, as Jones and Tennessee agreed to a contract extension on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a two-year deal worth $13.5 million in new money.

A seven-season NFL veteran, Jones, 31, was a starter with the Texans before signing with the Titans ahead of the 2016 season and was entering his final year.

Jones has started all 16 games for five straight seasons, dating back to his final two in Houston. Overall, Jones has played in 112 straight games (tied for first among offensive linemen) and is also tops among centers with 80 consecutive starts.

