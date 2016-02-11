Titans, Browns among interesting teams to watch this offseason

OK, everyone knows that this franchise has been a Dumpster fire for a while now. And the case of Johnny Manziel has gone from colorful to questionable to, presently, sad and concerning. But the Browns made some daring administrative hires (snagging Paul DePodesta from the New York Mets, one of several moves designed to bring the analytics revolution that changed baseball into football personnel evaluation). I don't know if they'll succeed, but they're trying. And Cleveland landed a head coach, Hue Jackson, who can help the team out of its offensive doldrums. Now the question is personnel. The Browns are set to release Manziel when the new league year begins March 9. The next question: What to do with Josh Gordon? Does the talented but troubled wideout deserve a 47th chance? (Approximately ...) All that said, there are still parts here on defense. If the Browns can fill their perpetual black hole at quarterback, they might not be that far away.