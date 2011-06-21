Titans' Britt announces 'retirement' online, then retracts post

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt, who has been arrested twice recently in New Jersey, added a string of bizarre Facebook messages, including an announcement he was retiring from the NFL and cursing Commissioner Roger Goodell, to his odd offseason, The Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J., reported.
The uproar started when a post appeared on Britt's social media account reading, "Retiring From the NFL. (Expletive) You Goddell".
About 25 minutes later, that post was retracted, "Change of HEart.. My family is always here for me. I made mistakes and i am sorry i am going to change and become a better person and mentor for all my young fans.. I will accept any penalty like a man.. The road beings Sept 11 in Jacksonville.. ill be ready!!!"
Britt later denied making the statements, saying his account was hacked into, "my facebook was hacked with those past 2 status's.. i am not retiring and do not have any hate toward the commissioner."
Britt later provided a statement to The Tennessean: "I have the utmost respect for Commissioner Goodell, the NFL and the TN Titans. The Facebook posting as reported was not made by myself nor have I given any statements to anyone regarding this matter. It is not a defense but a fact that this Facebook page and associated email account were hacked and reported more than 120 days ago."
A New Jersey judge last Thursday downgraded three charges against Britt for offenses stemming from his second recent arrest in the state.
Britt was charged June 8 with resisting arrest and related offenses after being confronted by Hoboken detectives who suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar. But the charges were downgraded to disorderly-persons offenses and remanded back to Hoboken Municipal Court. A hearing has been scheduled for this coming Thursday.
That made five arrests since October.