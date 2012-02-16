Titans' Britt: 2011 knee injury not a setback, but 'a head start'

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 04:51 PM

Tennessee Titans wideout Kenny Britt said he's slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2011 season.

"I'm doing everything except for cutting. I'm doing the jogging around, the treadmill, and tomorrow I'll get to go on the field," Britt told the Titans' official website Thursday.

Britt, who had over 700 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons, was off to a great start in 2011, with 14 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' first two games. Then he tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee in Week 3.

Britt said he's been told by team trainers that he'll be ready for training camp, but he's hoping to do even better and return for minicamp in June.

"I'm not wishing away time," he said. "All the time that I have, I'm going to use it.

"I don't look at this injury as a setback. It's actually a head start for next year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top pass rushers

Gil Brandt names instructive pro comparisons for five top pass-rushing prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Azeez Ojulari have in common with Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Daniel Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among NFL's make-or-break players in 2021

We're still five months away from the 2021 NFL season, but with all the offseason wheeling and dealing, Adam Schein can't help but think forward to the coming campaign. Check out his list of nine make-or-break players.
news

Meet the 2021 draft prospect with a fast food nickname 

His full name: Mister Elias De'Angelo Philyor. But you might know him by a flame-grilled alias.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW