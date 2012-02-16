Titans' Britt: 2011 knee injury not a setback, but 'a head start'

Tennessee Titans wideout Kenny Britt said he's slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2011 season.
"I'm doing everything except for cutting. I'm doing the jogging around, the treadmill, and tomorrow I'll get to go on the field," Britt told the Titans' official website Thursday.
Britt, who had over 700 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons, was off to a great start in 2011, with 14 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' first two games. Then he tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee in Week 3.
Britt said he's been told by team trainers that he'll be ready for training camp, but he's hoping to do even better and return for minicamp in June.
"I'm not wishing away time," he said. "All the time that I have, I'm going to use it.
"I don't look at this injury as a setback. It's actually a head start for next year."