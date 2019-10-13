Titans bench Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill

With the offense scoreless and a single-digit quarterback rating through two-plus lifeless quarters, Marcus Mariota was benched on Sunday in favor of Ryan Tannehill.
"I'll let you know as soon as I figure it out and do what's best for the team," Vrabel said.
Vrabel offered this explanation on his decision to sit Mariota:
"At that point in time what we're really just trying to find a way to move the football and score some points. Defense was forcing them to kick field goals. We gave up the touchdown but I felt like we were in the game and we needed to find a way to score and that's the only way that you can win."
In the fifth and final season of his rookie contract since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, Mariota struggled the week prior in a loss to Buffalo, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with no touchdowns.
Sunday was on track to be Mariota's third game this season without a touchdown pass, though it saw him throw his first two interceptions of the season.
"I don't feel great," Mariota said after the game. "Coach [Vrabel] made a decision, and he's going to make a decision that's best for the team. I respect it, and I just try to be there for Ryan."
Whether this turns out to be a permanent switch obviously remains to be seen, but a struggling Mariota has been removed in favor of the new hope of a rekindled Tannehill.
Stay tuned.