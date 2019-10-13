Around the NFL

Titans bench Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill

Published: Oct 13, 2019 at 11:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With the offense scoreless and a single-digit quarterback rating through two-plus lifeless quarters, Marcus Mariota was benched on Sunday in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

Trailing 13-0 against the Broncos, the Titans replaced Mariota in the third quarter after a woeful start that saw him complete just seven passes in 18 attempts with 63 yards, two interceptions and a frightful 9.5 rating to show for it.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game he would discuss the QB position with his staff and general manager Jon Robison before making a decision on who will start Week 7 against the Chargers.

"I'll let you know as soon as I figure it out and do what's best for the team," Vrabel said.

Vrabel offered this explanation on his decision to sit Mariota:

"At that point in time what we're really just trying to find a way to move the football and score some points. Defense was forcing them to kick field goals. We gave up the touchdown but I felt like we were in the game and we needed to find a way to score and that's the only way that you can win."

In the fifth and final season of his rookie contract since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, Mariota struggled the week prior in a loss to Buffalo, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with no touchdowns.

Sunday was on track to be Mariota's third game this season without a touchdown pass, though it saw him throw his first two interceptions of the season.

"I don't feel great," Mariota said after the game. "Coach [Vrabel] made a decision, and he's going to make a decision that's best for the team. I respect it, and I just try to be there for Ryan."

Tannehill, a former first-rounder for the Dolphins in 2012, came over to the Titans via offseason trade and looked good in the preseason. Coming on in relief, Tannehill turned in his first significant playing time after a brief appearance in Week 1 during Tennessee's blowout win over the Browns.

Tannehill finished 13-of-16 for 144 yards and a late interception as Tennessee fell, 16-0.

Whether this turns out to be a permanent switch obviously remains to be seen, but a struggling Mariota has been removed in favor of the new hope of a rekindled Tannehill.

Stay tuned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers activated off reserve/COVID-19 list, will start vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW