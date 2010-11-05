Titans' Babin hit with $20K fine for illegal hit on Bolts QB Rivers

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jason Babin keeps watching his paycheck shrink as the NFL cracks down on illegal hits.
A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Friday that Babin has been fined $20,000 for his knee-high hit on San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in Tennessee's loss last Sunday.
Babin, who leads the Titans with seven sacks this season, was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.
The Tennessean reported that Babin has now been fined at least four times this season for a total of $35,000. As a team, Titans defenders have now been fined at least $99,500 in eight games this season.
Other league fine news around the NFL included:
» A league source told La Canfora that Oakland Raiders guard Robert Gallery was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for striking an opponent late on a pass play.
» A league source told La Canfora that Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness. McClain grabbed an opponent by the helmet in an attempt to make a tackle.
» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Manny Lawson was docked $12,500 for roughing the passer, using his helmet to hit Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton in the chest. Lawson is a second offender, having been fined for unnecessary roughness last December.
» Niners linebacker Ahmad Brooks loses $10,000 for striking Orton in the head and neck area. It also was his second offense, the other coming last November.
» Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons was fined $7,500 for a late hit on Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell. Clemons is a three-time offender, with previous incidents in September and January last season when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
» New England Patriots defensive tackle Myron Pryor was fined $7,500 for his hit on Brett Favre that cut the Minnesota Vikings quarterback's chin.
» Patriots linebacker Gary Guyton was fined $7,500 for roughing the passer when he unnecessarily struck Favre in the head and neck area earlier in the game.
» NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported that Houston Texans safety Bernard Pollard will not be fined for a hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez. The collision left Gonzalez with a knee injury that could keep him out of Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pollard's hit on Gonzalez appeared to take place out of bounds, but the NFL said that Pollard would not be fined.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.