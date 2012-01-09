Titans assistant London departs to join Penn State staff

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 06:28 PM

Tennessee Titans quality control assistant coach Charles London has accepted an offer to join new Penn State coach Bill O'Brien's staff as running backs coach, London told the Tennessean this week.

O'Brien and London worked together at Duke, and London's head coach with the Titans was former Penn State offensive lineman Mike Munchak.

London's set to leave for State College, Pa., on Tuesday, the Tennessean reported.

"A lot of the guys that were there had nothing to do with the scandal and it is a shame the university has been tarnished in that way," London told the newspaper. "But we are going to do our best to try and restore the name of Penn State football. I really had no reservations in going. I believe in coach O'Brien, and that made it easy for me."

London said Munchak gave him his blessing and wished him luck.

"I really enjoyed working for coach Munchak and was really honored to be on his first staff. He definitely has the team headed in the right direction and I am sorry I am going to miss on the playoff run next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

