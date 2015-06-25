Titans announce new partnership; stadium now 'Nissan Stadium'

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they have renamed their Nashville home field Nissan Stadium after signing a long-term partnership with the automaker.
Since 2006, the stadium has been called LP Field in a sponsorship agreement with Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The team will update signage at the stadium in time for the 2015 season, though LP will continue to sponsor the Titans in other capacities.
Nissan has more than 11,500 employees in the region, Nashville mayor Karl Dean said. The company also has its North American headquarters in the state.
Nissan executive vice president José Muñoz said that the naming deal will help celebrate Nissan's footprint in the area. He added that the sponsorship is part of the company's strategy to market its "American Titan" trucks.
"For us, this event is extremely important because it not only offers us the opportunity to partner with a great institution, with a great family...but also, as you probably know, we're about to launch a brand new generation 'Titan,' which we call the 'American Titan,'" Muñoz said.
The parties did not disclose the terms of the deal, except to say it is an exclusive 20-year partnership. Nissan Stadium will see its first NFL action on Aug. 23, when the Titans face the Rams in the preseason. Tennessee's home regular season opener is an AFC South matchup against the Colts on Sept. 27.