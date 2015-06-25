 Skip to main content
Advertising

Titans announce new partnership; stadium now 'Nissan Stadium'

Published: Jun 25, 2015 at 08:46 AM

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they have renamed their Nashville home field Nissan Stadium after signing a long-term partnership with the automaker.

Since 2006, the stadium has been called LP Field in a sponsorship agreement with Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The team will update signage at the stadium in time for the 2015 season, though LP will continue to sponsor the Titans in other capacities.

Nissan has more than 11,500 employees in the region, Nashville mayor Karl Dean said. The company also has its North American headquarters in the state.

Nissan executive vice president José Muñoz said that the naming deal will help celebrate Nissan's footprint in the area. He added that the sponsorship is part of the company's strategy to market its "American Titan" trucks.

"For us, this event is extremely important because it not only offers us the opportunity to partner with a great institution, with a great family...but also, as you probably know, we're about to launch a brand new generation 'Titan,' which we call the 'American Titan,'" Muñoz said.

The parties did not disclose the terms of the deal, except to say it is an exclusive 20-year partnership. Nissan Stadium will see its first NFL action on Aug. 23, when the Titans face the Rams in the preseason. Tennessee's home regular season opener is an AFC South matchup against the Colts on Sept. 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CFL won't allow Brendan Sorsby to sign with any team or be added to negotiation lists

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, permanently ruled ineligible by the NCAA for sports betting, won't be kick-starting his pro football career in Canada.

news

New Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson wonders 'where have I been a cancer?'

Set to play for his sixth NFL team, C.J. Gardner-Johnson pushes back on any narrative that he's  "cancer" and believes he'll help the Bills win more than one Super Bowl.

news

Kyler Murray for MVP? KC Concepcion for OROY? Long-shot picks for major NFL awards in 2026

Could Kyler Murray become NFL MVP with his new team in Minnesota? Which first-year wideout has the kind of dazzling skill set to net a surprising Offensive Rookie of the Year nod? Bucky Brooks provides his long-shot picks for seven major individual awards in the coming season.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-91: Azeez Al-Shaair makes debut; Bears DE Sweat makes return

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!