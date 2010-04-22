Titans agree to three-year, $17M contract with DT Brown

Published: Apr 22, 2010 at 07:48 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle Tony Brown agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $17 million Thursday to keep the restricted free agent with the team.

The Titans had tendered Brown at a first-round level worth $2.61 million, and team officials and the lineman's agent had been working on a long-term deal since February. They finalized the details of a deal that will pay Brown $7.5 million in 2010, and agent Martin Magid said his client was on his way to sign it.

Brown also has played for the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in five NFL seasons, but he missed out on unrestricted free agency with the collective bargaining agreement in its final year. That forces players to have six full seasons instead of four to become unrestricted free agents and be able to sign with any team.

Magid said he conceded to a three-year deal and believes Brown will receive another NFL contract in his career. Tennessee is a good fit now for Brown, who played college football at Memphis.

"I don't think that was the ultimate factor. As a restricted guy, you've got some handcuffs on you," Magid said. "We worked hard to get it done, myself and the Titans. They've been very cordial through it, and you agree to disagree. At the end of the day, we came to a conclusion, and Tony's pretty happy."

The Titans originally picked up Brown in October 2006 to fill in during Albert Haynesworth's five-game suspension. The next year, Brown received an extension that kept him on the roster through 2009.

Brown started 15 games last season and had five sacks and a team-high 25 quarterback pressures.He was a Pro Bowl alternate.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diagnosing drama around Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson; Najee Harris can refuel Steelers' Super power

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf is absolutely right about today's "diva" quarterbacks. Plus, five one-year rentals that could pay MAJOR dividends and one rookie who could revive title aspirations.
news

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW