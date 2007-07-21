Titans agree to terms with WR Filani

Published: Jul 21, 2007 at 08:27 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver Joel Filani on a contract Thursday.

Filani, a sixth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, was eighth in career receptions, sixth in yardage, and second in touchdown receptions. As a senior, he had 91 receptions for a school-record 1,300 yards and tied the school mark with 13 touchdowns.

He caught nine passes for 144 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch, that sparked Tech's record 44-41 comeback win over Minnesota in last season's Insight Bowl.

The Titans have agreed to terms with six of their 10 draft picks.

