Titans agree to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert

Published: Mar 27, 2018
The Tennessee Titans have hired a new backup for Marcus Mariota.

The team announced Tuesday it agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert spent 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals, starting five games replacing an injured Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton. Despite earning the confidence of then-coach Bruce Arians, Gabbert still completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 6.4 yards per attempt, six touchdowns, six interceptions, and took 23 sacks.

Gabbert joins the Titans, who parted ways with former backup Matt Cassel.

With Mariota missing at least one game each season of his career, upgrading the backup quarterback position was a must for Tennessee. While Gabbert is a better player at this stage than a decrepit Cassel, the Titans could still ultimately use an upgrade, especially if a developmental project falls to them in the draft.

