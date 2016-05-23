Around the NFL

Titans agree to terms with first-round OT Jack Conklin

May 23, 2016
The Tennessee Titans traded up to draft Jack Conklin. Now the No. 8 overall pick is under contract.

The team agreed to terms on a four-year contract with the Michigan State offensive tackle. As with all first-round picks, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle started 38 games in college -- 35 at left tackle. A power blocker, Conklin is expected to start at right tackle as a rookie, with fellow first-rounder Taylor Lewan remaining at left tackle.

Tennessee's offseason has revolved around protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota. General manager Jon Robinson beefed up protection and stacked power running backs for the team's ground-and-pound attack.

Conklin's selection embodies all the desires for the 2016 Titans offense. The rookie will immediately upgrade the porous pass blocking, which led to Mariota's injury last season. Conklin also owns a nasty streak that was tailor-made for power football.

