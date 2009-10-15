Titans add veteran CB Hood to boost injury-ravaged secondary

Published: Oct 15, 2009 at 08:14 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans signed cornerback Rod Hood on Thursday, adding some veteran help to a secondary depleted by injuries.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Three starters missed practice Wednesday with injuries, and cornerback Nick Harper (broken right arm) will be out for at least a month. Cornerback Cortland Finnegan sat out and has missed two consecutive games with an injured right hamstring, and safety Michael Griffin is out with a sore neck.

Defensive back Vincent Fuller practiced but hasn't been cleared for contact with his broken right arm.

Hood recently worked out for the Titans. He started 14 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, including the Super Bowl. He was cut in April. He signed with the Cleveland Browns but was cut after giving up a touchdown to the Titans this preseason. He lasted four days with the Chicago Bears in September.

