Titans add target for Mariota, pick WR A.J. Brown

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 02:02 PM
Marc Sessler

The Titans have furnished veteran passer Marcus Mariota with a brand-new weapon.

Using the 51st overall pick in second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Tennessee snagged Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown.

"They got a strong, physical wide receiver who's not (fellow Mississippi pass-catcher) D.K. Metcalf," said NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah, noting that Brown hits the scene able to play both inside and out as a 6-foot-1, 226-pound target.

"Physical, strong. He's not a blazer but he plays big. Strong hands. Good run after the catch," one scout told longtime beat writer Bob McGinn, while a second talent evaluator said: "He'll have some drops, but they're more concentration variety. The routes have to improve as far as separation, but he has shown the ability with his strength and quickness."

Entering a make-or-break campaign, Mariota now finds himself surrounded with a flock of young targets. Beyond Brown, the Titans also house Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and evolving free-agent pickup Adam Humphries.

The team also boasts 34-year-old, uber-productive tight end Delanie Walker, but Brown arrives armed with some comparisons to Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Mariota is under plenty of pressure to improve on last year's paltry 11 air touchdowns over 14 games. The newly added Brown should help.

