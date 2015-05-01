Titans add talented WR Dorial Green-Beckham

One day after turning down offers to nab potential franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Titans selected former Oklahoma wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
One of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects available this year, Green-Beckham offers Calvin Johnson-Kelvin Benjamin size at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds.
Although he's not quite as fast as Johnson, he sheds tackles and is an unstoppable monster in the red zone.
A first-round talent, Green-Beckham's stock slipped due to character concerns, not least of which was getting booted out of Missouri after two seasons.
Green-Beckham will likely compete with free-agent acquisition Hakeem Nicks for the starting job opposite Justin Hunter, potentially giving the Titans a pair of big perimeter targets on the outside with elusive Kendall Wright in the slot.
Throw in a productive tight end in Delanie Walker, and the Titans suddenly appear to be a fun team to watch, with Mariota leading a talented young unit.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.