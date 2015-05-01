Around the NFL

Titans add talented WR Dorial Green-Beckham

Published: May 01, 2015 at 01:01 PM
Chris Wesseling

CHICAGO -- The Tennessee Titans are no longer the most anonymous team in the NFL.

One day after turning down offers to nab potential franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Titans selected former Oklahoma wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

One of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects available this year, Green-Beckham offers Calvin Johnson-Kelvin Benjamin size at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds.

Although he's not quite as fast as Johnson, he sheds tackles and is an unstoppable monster in the red zone.

A first-round talent, Green-Beckham's stock slipped due to character concerns, not least of which was getting booted out of Missouri after two seasons.

Green-Beckham will likely compete with free-agent acquisition Hakeem Nicks for the starting job opposite Justin Hunter, potentially giving the Titans a pair of big perimeter targets on the outside with elusive Kendall Wright in the slot.

Throw in a productive tight end in Delanie Walker, and the Titans suddenly appear to be a fun team to watch, with Mariota leading a talented young unit.

