Titans add DE Babin after Eagles choose not to match offer sheet

The Tennessee Titans acquired defensive end Jason Babin on Friday after the Philadelphia Eagles declined to match an offer sheet.
"We're happy our deal with Jason worked out," Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt said, according to the team's official Web site. "He's a high-energy player and a good pass rusher, and he fits what we do very well. He has all offseason to come in and work with coach (Jim) Washburn and become a part of our rotation at defensive end."
"I've been trying not to think about it too much because the Eagles had the right to match the offer, and I didn't know what they'd do," Babin said. "I'm ecstatic right now. I can't wait to get in there, start working out with the team and go through the offseason with coach Washburn and the other players and coaches there. The style of defense the Titans play, as far as what the defensive line does and the way they want their guys to play, it suits my abilities."
Babin, a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2004, also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, he had 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games with the Eagles.
"Jason is one of those guys that has a knack of getting to the quarterback," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said. "He's not an every-down player, but he'll play a lot of snaps for us. With a real good offseason and working with coach Washburn, I think he has a real good chance to get to the quarterback, which is important for us."
Babin will help the Titans replace Kyle Vanden Bosch, who signed with the Detroit Lions on the first day of free agency, and Jevon Kearse, who was benched in October in the final year of his contract.
