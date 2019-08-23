Tired or Wired: Fantasy football draft day strategies

Wired -- Go a little earlier and get a good one. The points about waiting on defense are well taken but there's something to be said for feeling okay about what you've done at the "onesie" positions. (That's been a theme of this article, if you haven't noticed.) As T.J. Hernandez of 4-for-4 points out, there is some consistency at the position -- especially when it comes to pass defenses. With more defensive coordinators eschewing focusing on run defense in order to lock down opposing passing games, that's no small fact. If you want to get all Galaxy Brain here, you can reach out for the Bears defense in the eighth round. But more realistically, if you decide to take a shot on the Rams or Texans in the 11th or 12th round, you're not likely to regret it.