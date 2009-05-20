Timeline of Michael Vick's legal troubles

Published: May 20, 2009 at 01:18 PM

Early 2001: Vick, Quanis Phillips and Tony Taylor decide to start an illegal dogfighting operation. Later that year, Purnell Peace joins the venture.

June 29, 2002: Vick pays about $34,000 for property in Surry County, Va.

2002-07: Vick and his co-defendants establish "Bad Newz Kennels," host dogfights and participate in fights in other states.

April 15, 2007: Police raid Vick's Virginia property and find several neglected pit bulls and evidence of dogfighting.

June 7, 2007: Federal investigators raid Vick's property.

July 17, 2007: Vick, Peace, Phillips and Taylor are charged by a federal grand jury in Richmond, Va., with conspiring to engage in competitive dogfighting, procuring and training pit bulls for fighting and conducting the enterprise across state lines.

July 26, 2007: Vick and his co-defendants plead not guilty to the charges.

July 30, 2007: Taylor changes his plea to guilty and agrees to cooperate with the prosecution of Vick and the other two men.

Aug. 17, 2007: Peace and Phillips plead guilty and implicate Vick in bankrolling gambling on dogfights. One says the quarterback helped drown or hang dogs that didn't do well.

Aug. 23, 2007: Vick signs plea agreement and statement of facts admitting to conspiracy in a dogfighting ring and helping kill pit bulls. He denies betting on the fights, only bankrolling them.

Aug. 24, 2007: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspends Vick indefinitely without pay from the league.

Aug. 27, 2007: Vick pleads guilty to dogfighting conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson. At a news conference, Vick apologizes for "using bad judgment and making bad decisions. I offer my deepest apologies to everyone. And I will redeem myself. I have to."

Nov. 20, 2007: Vick surrenders to U.S. marshals and begins serving his sentence in a Virginia jail three weeks before his official sentencing.

Dec. 10, 2007: Vick is sentenced to 23 months in federal prison.

Jan. 7, 2008: Vick leaves Virginia to enter a drug treatment program at a Leavenworth, Kan., minimum security facility.

July 8, 2008: Vick files for bankruptcy protection.

Nov. 25, 2008: Vick appears in a Virginia courtroom to plead guilty to a state dogfighting charge and receives a three-year suspended sentence.

April 3, 2009: Vick testifies in federal bankruptcy court that he has become a changed man and will do all the right things upon his release from prison, including repaying his creditors by resuming his professional football career.

April 21, 2009: Goodell says Vick will have to show genuine remorse to have a chance at resuming his career in the NFL.

May 20, 2009: Vick is released from the Leavenworth, Kan., prison to begin two months of home confinement at his Hampton, Va., home.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin's a Hall of Famer, Tom Brady isn't crazy, and Jalen Hurts has to earn it

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Mike Tomlin's on a Hall of Fame path, but the coming years in Pittsburgh will be fascinating. Plus, why Tom Brady has a point in his frustration over changes to jersey numbers. And much more!
news

Chicago Bears great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael says he has ALS

Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team, says he has been diagnosed with ALS.
news

Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested on gun charge after traffic stop

Steelers CB ﻿Justin Layne﻿ was arrested Friday in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reported. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW