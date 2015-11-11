Time to drop Andrew Luck? QB injury causes dilemma

Marcas Grant: The Colts said that Andrew Luck could miss anywhere from 2-6 weeks with a lacerated kidney and an abdominal tear. At the same time, the Chargers put Keenan Allen on season-ending injured reserve with the same injury. Perhaps Indy is being optimistic about trying to get its franchise quarterback to return late in the season with a shot at a playoff spot, but for fantasy owners it seems dubious at best. For most leagues there are only four weeks remaining in the regular season. If you've been counting on Luck, there's a chance that you're not exactly locked into a playoff spot. There's no point of waiting on him to return when there are so many other quarterbacking options on the waiver wire. If you're really afraid of one of your league mates getting over on you by snagging Luck off waivers, then hold him. But don't expect to get any real production from him again this season.