Time to drop Andrew Luck? QB injury causes dilemma

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Marcas Grant: The Colts said that Andrew Luck could miss anywhere from 2-6 weeks with a lacerated kidney and an abdominal tear. At the same time, the Chargers put Keenan Allen on season-ending injured reserve with the same injury. Perhaps Indy is being optimistic about trying to get its franchise quarterback to return late in the season with a shot at a playoff spot, but for fantasy owners it seems dubious at best. For most leagues there are only four weeks remaining in the regular season. If you've been counting on Luck, there's a chance that you're not exactly locked into a playoff spot. There's no point of waiting on him to return when there are so many other quarterbacking options on the waiver wire. If you're really afraid of one of your league mates getting over on you by snagging Luck off waivers, then hold him. But don't expect to get any real production from him again this season.
M.G.: This is a pretty fantastic problem to have, but I'd move Jay Cutler ... and I'd do it soon. Cutler has played some really good football over the past month, scoring 17 or more points in five straight contests. But he still hasn't been as good this season as Carson Palmer. Plus Cutler doesn't have quite as favorable a schedule as Blake Bortles -- whom I've advocated trading for several times in the past few weeks. In the next seven weeks, Bortles and the Jaguars will play six games against teams in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to fantasy quarterbacks. That's too tasty to pass up for a signal-caller who has posted 19 or more points five times this year.
M.G.: I don't think the Bears are going to give up on a running back as good as Matt Forte unless his injury is far more severe than anyone is letting on. It seems pretty likely that he'll be back before the year is over. That would make trading for Langford inadvisable unless you're in a keeper or dynasty league. But as long as the rookie is the starting running back for the Bears, then he deserves serious weekly lineup consideration. I mean ... have you seen the backs left on the waiver wire? It ain't pretty.
M.G.: Because the Bills invested so much in LeSean McCoy, it's hard to see Williams straight up taking his gig away from him -- especially because Shady hasn't been terrible this season. Similarly, it wouldn't make any sense for Buffalo to deal away a rookie who has been so productive for them this year. You know what that means? Yep, the dreaded "c" word could be coming to Buffalo. Just what every fantasy enthusiasts needs in his or her life ... another running back committee. Sigh. That doesn't mean you should give up on Williams. Just don't expect him to suddenly earn a workhorse label in 2016.
M.G.: I've been big on the idea of trading Julio Jones before the fantasy playoffs. Much of it is for the reason that you mentioned above. You're not going to sit Jones, but can you really feel comfortable with the idea of him facing one of the league's best corners with your fantasy championship on the line? Meanwhile, the Falcons receiver still has more than enough name value -- and production -- to bring you back a really nice haul in a trade. It might be hard to pull someone like DeAndre Hopkins, but a 2-for-1 deal involving a WR2 like Allen Hurns and a running back like Jonathan Stewart or Frank Gore would be a pretty nice return.
M.G.: I get it, Tom Brady has been b-a-n-a-n-a-s this season. But you're giving up the second-most productive running back in fantasy and a receiver who is top five at his position. The problem with this is that it's much easier to find a productive quarterback option than it is to replace a quality running back or wide receiver. Having a top flight signal-caller to get you through the playoffs would be great, but this is too much of a cost to pay for it.
M.G.: In situations where you're deciding between a running back and a wide receiver for a flex spot, 95 percent of the time it's better to side with the running back. That's mostly because it's easier to get touches as a running back. In this case, Antonio Andrews looks to be the new bell-cow for the Titans offense as evidenced by his 20 touches last week. I like the upside for Dorial Green-Beckham, but he's also going to have to face a very tough Panthers secondary. There's even a chance he'll line up against Josh Norman more than once this week. That makes me more than a little nervous about him.
M.G.: Normally with a Steelers receiver, I'd worry about whether Ben Roethlisberger is playing. But not with Martavis Bryant. The beauty of Bryant is that he's a big play waiting to happen, so he doesn't necessarily need to be a volume play in order to be successful. But overall I do feel better about Brandon LaFell's situation with Tom Brady at quarterback and going against a bad Giants secondary. Lest we forget, this group gave up seven touchdown passes to Drew Brees. I'd like to think Brady could have his way with this defensive secondary. Roll with LaFell.
M.G.: Yes.
Oh...you wanted more than than? It's truly a wait-and-see situation with this Patriots backfield. Earlier this season when Dion Lewis was out with an injury, it was James White who saw more opportunities. But last week when Lewis left the game after his knee issue, it was Brandon Bolden who stepped in to get the extra snaps. There are few coaches as confounding as Bill Belichick when it comes to running backs and there's no guarantee that the player who sees the touches in Week 10 will be the player that replaces Dion Lewis for the rest of the season.
M.G.: It would have to be Dorial Green-Beckham. Of the two, he is definitely the more talented and more polished wideout. His issues have mostly been off the field -- notably a suspension that prevented him from playing his final season in college. Now that he's working his way into the lineup, his ceiling is pretty high. Devin Funchess is currently the definition of potential. He's starting to show signs of being a very productive wideout, but he still has a bit of a learning curve.
Bonus question:
M.G.: Mobile! It's the wave of the future. Or something like that.
In the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast we discuss Week 10 waiver targets, players to trade for, and bring back the "Flex, Marry or Cut?" game. Don't forget to subscribe and listen in HERE!
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who suggests you concentrate and ask again. Tweet him yes/no questions or fantasy football queries @MarcasG.