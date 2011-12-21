Time to bench Rodgers? Only if you have an elite option

Michael Fabiano: There is a real chance that Rodgers could be rested for a quarter or two now that the Packers have lost their shot at an undefeated season. The potential becomes even greater if the 49ers lose to the Seahawks, which would make the Packers the NFC's top seed. So unless coach Mike McCarthy announces that he plans to keep his starters active throughout Sunday's game against the Bears, I would start Newton -- and I wouldn't think twice about it. The rookie has scored the third-most fantasy points overall, and a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a terrific option. Back in Week 13, he ripped them for four scores and 38.26 fantasy points.
What would you do with Marshawn Lynch this week? He's been on fire, but no running backs have found success against the 49ers. Would you bench him in favor of someone like Steven Jackson? -- D. Gugliotti (via Facebook)
M.F.: Whether or not to start Lynch is going to be one of the most difficult decisions in fantasy championship week. On one hand, he's been one of the most productive running backs in the league with a combined 12 touchdowns in his last 10 games. But this week he faces a 49ers defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs. It's also the same unit that held Lynch to a mere 4.70 fantasy points back in Week 1. The problem with benching him in favor of Jackson, though, is that he has a tough matchup himself against the Steelers -- and it's on the road. So while there are some backs I would start ahead of Lynch, Jackson isn't one of them.
I started LeGarrette Blount over Donald Brown last week and was still able to win. Should I bench Blount now? -- @Bjerre_S (via Twitter)
M.F.: Blount has been one of the more inconsistent runners in fantasy land, but Brown isn't good enough to be considered a must-start either. And against the Texans, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs, it's tough to promote the Connecticut product this week. On the flip side, Blount goes up against the Panthers -- their defense has surrendered 19 total touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners. Based on the matchups, Blount is the better of the two backs.
What do I do with Adrian Peterson this week? Should I start him or roll with Michael Bush and/or Ryan Mathews in our league's championship? -- D. Miller (via Facebook)
M.F.:Vikings coach Leslie Frazier confirmed that Peterson came out of Sunday's loss to the Saints without further issues with his bum ankle, so I would expect him to see an increased workload in Week 16. Now I don't know about you, but I can't sit a back like A.D. against a defense that has allowed an average of over 18 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs -- that's exactly what he faces this week against the Redskins. But if you want to play it "safe," I'd go with the red-hot Mathews against the Lions and start Bush against a Chiefs defense that has surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to runners. It's a total judgment call.
Which quarterback do I start in Week 16: Philip Rivers or Tim Tebow? Also, which two running backs do I start from Shonn Greene, C.J. Spiller and Beanie Wells? -- @konvicks013 (via Twitter)
M.F.: The matchups are close to even for both quarterbacks this weekend -- Rivers faces a Lions defense that's allowed an average of 15.38 fantasy points to quarterbacks, while Tebow goes up against a Bills squad that's surrendered 16.05 points per game to the position. And since both games are on the road, the X-factor is Tebow's skills as a runner. Buffalo also ranks a horrid 29th against the run, and that makes the Broncos signal-caller a more attractive option. Plus, the Bills are just playing out the season. The Lions are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, so Rivers will face a more difficult task against DT Ndamukong Suh and crew. At running back, I would roll with Spiller and Greene. Wells, who continues to deal with a sore knee, has a tough matchup against the Bengals. Plus, Spiller and Greene have been too hot to bench in recent weeks.
I made it to championship week and need to start three wide receivers from Anquan Boldin, DeSean Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Demaryius Thomas. Thanks! -- B. Bergantino (via Facebook)
M.F.:Megatron is an obvious start -- that leaves you to start two wideouts from the quartet of Boldin, Jackson, Jones and Thomas. Jones, who has been on fire over the last two weeks, is someone to trust in a potential shootout against the Saints on Monday night. I would also go with Thomas over Boldin and Jackson, who have been huge disappointments in fantasy land. The Georgia Tech product has been a nice late-season find off the waiver wire, posting a combined 52.30 fantasy points over the last three weeks. Furthermore, this week's matchup against the Bills is a favorable one.
Should I start Felix Jones, Roy Helu or BenJarvus Green-Ellis as a flex option this week?-- @S_Beckett (via Twitter)
M.F.:Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said at his Monday press conference that Helu is dealing with toe and knee injuries, which was part of the reason he struggled against the Giants. That makes me lean toward Jones, who has recorded nine combined catches and two straight 100-yard rushing performances since taking over for the injured DeMarco Murray. He also has a great matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing runners. Jones is dealing with a tight hamstring, though, so be sure to keep tabs on his status -- you might even want to add Sammy Morris off the waiver wire as insurance should Jones become a real question mark for Week 16. Green-Ellis, who is mired in a backfield committee that makes his numbers almost impossible to predict, would be the third-best option of the runners you have mentioned.
I have to start two quarterbacks from Matt Moore, Mark Sanchez and Tebow this week. Thoughts? Also, would you start Brent Celek or Dustin Keller? -- G. Allison (via Facebook)
M.F.: Tebow is the best option of the three quarterbacks, for the reasons I listed in an earlier answer. The second player to start is Sanchez, despite the fact that Moore has a tremendous matchup against the Patriots. Take a look at this odd trend that's developed -- over his last eight games, Sanchez has alternated great and bad fantasy point totals. Last week was one of his bad weeks, as he scored a meager 8.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. So if this trend continues, Sanchez should have a successful contest. It's also a positive to face the Giants, who have allowed an average of 17.52 fantasy points to quarterbacks -- that's eighth-most in the NFL. At tight end, I would go with Celek -- he's posted four or more receptions in all but one of his last nine contests overall. He also ripped this week's opponent, the Cowboys, earlier this season.
I'm in a jam this week. Any good suggestions for a sleeper defense off the waiver wire? -- @DavidEmberley (via Twitter)
M.F.: The defenses with the best matchups this week include the Steelers at home against the Rams, the Texans on the road against the Colts on Thursday night, the Ravens at home against the Browns and the Packers against the Bears at Lambeau Field. However, it's hard to envision a scenario where one of those units is actually still available on waivers. With that said, here are a few other options to consider, in order of value based on their respective matchups. 1. Titans defense vs. Jaguars; 2. Redskins defense vs. Vikings; 3. Panthers defense vs. Buccaneers.
Peyton Hillis put up a nice game last week against the Cardinals. Should I stick with him in championship week or continue to start Reggie Bush? -- D. Johnson (via Facebook)
M.F.: There's no chance I would bench Bush, who has been putting up tremendous numbers, in favor of Hillis this week. The Dolphins runner has scored double-digit fantasy points seven times in his last eight games, and that's in standard leagues with no points for receptions. Furthermore, Bush has averaged an impressive 17.96 fantasy points in his last three contests. And with a nice matchup against the Patriots up next, he's clearly a better choice than Hillis. Sure, he posted a nice stat line against a mediocre Cardinals defense. But this week he'll face what promises to be an angry Ravens defense in Baltimore.
