Time to bench Rodgers? Only if you have an elite option

M.F.: Tebow is the best option of the three quarterbacks, for the reasons I listed in an earlier answer. The second player to start is Sanchez, despite the fact that Moore has a tremendous matchup against the Patriots. Take a look at this odd trend that's developed -- over his last eight games, Sanchez has alternated great and bad fantasy point totals. Last week was one of his bad weeks, as he scored a meager 8.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. So if this trend continues, Sanchez should have a successful contest. It's also a positive to face the Giants, who have allowed an average of 17.52 fantasy points to quarterbacks -- that's eighth-most in the NFL. At tight end, I would go with Celek -- he's posted four or more receptions in all but one of his last nine contests overall. He also ripped this week's opponent, the Cowboys, earlier this season.