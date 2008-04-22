Time changes for 2008 NFL Draft

» Only Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Saturday. Previously, the first three rounds of the draft were conducted on Saturday.

» The draft will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, three hours later than the previous start time.

» The time allocated for each pick in Round 1 will be 10 minutes. Previously, the first round time was 15 minutes.

» The time allocated for each pick in Round 2 will be seven minutes. Previously, it was 10 minutes.

» Round 3 will be moved to Sunday and remain at five minutes per selection. (Rounds 4-7 will also remain at five minutes per pick.)

» Sunday, the draft starts at 10 a.m. ET, rather than 11 a.m. ET.