Tim Wright trade doesn't sound Rob Gronkowski alarm

If you gambled on Rob Gronkowski early in your fantasy football draft, you can come in off the ledge.
Tuesday's trade in which the New England Patriots acquired "tight end" Tim Wright from the Tampa Buccaneers is not a sign that the organization has renewed concerns over Gronkowski's surgically repaired knee.
NFL Media's Albert Breers confirms that Gronkowski had encountered no setbacks as of the end of last week.
Breer compares Gronk's situation to that of Randy Moss in 2007, when the team held a valuable player out of preseason action because it wasn't worth the injury risk.
While it's true that Gronkowski and Wright are both listed as tight ends, they essentially play different positions.
At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Gronkowski is a traditional in-line tight end with elite blocking ability in addition to his difference-making presence in the aerial attack.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Wright is closer in size to Julio Jones. In fact, the Bucs were auditioning him as a slot receiver this summer.
A wide receiver at Rutgers, Wright is a "move" tight end similar to the role Aaron Hernandez played from 2010-2012. He might play a role in the Pats' passing game, but he can't stand in for Gronkowski as a blocker in "11" (one running back, one tight end) personnel packages.
If Gronk does end up injured again, Wright's presence allows offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels the flexibility to use more "12" personnel (two tight ends), with Michael Hoomanawanui as a blocker and Wright as a receiving threat.
Gronkowski remains on course to start the season opener. The sky isn't falling on his fantasy owners just because Bill Belichick traded for a role player.
