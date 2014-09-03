Around the NFL

Tim Wright impressing Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Published: Sep 03, 2014 at 12:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

As it turns out, tight end Tim Wright was more than just a throw-in chip in the New England Patriots' Logan Mankinstrade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ian Rapoport noted on NFL Total Access last week that the Pats specifically requested Wright once negotiations got started. Essentially playing a different position than Rob Gronkowski, Wright is ticketed for the "move" tight end spot formerly occupied by Aaron Hernandez.

After just one preseason game, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is "really impressed" with the second-year pass-catcher.

"We just got him, and he was able to come in here and learn enough to be able to go out there and play for us in a preseason game for 40-some snaps or whatever it was," McDaniels said Tuesday, via MassLive.com. "He's working hard, certainly a bright kid and has some talent that hopefully we can utilize, and he just seems to fit in good and has a good attitude and work ethic. I'm just excited about seeing what we can do going forward."

As excited as McDaniels is to utilize Wright, playing time could be sporadic early in the season.

Over the last three years, the Patriots' use of two-tight-end sets has dwindled from 74 percent to 49 percent to 26 percent, per Football Outsiders' 2014 Almanac.

Bill Belichick's shenanigans notwithstanding, Gronkowski is healthy and raring to go entering the season.

If Wright is going to force his way onto the field, he will have to eat into the three-wide-receiver sets that have replaced two-tight-end personnel over the past couple of seasons. That is easier said than done on a roster chock-full of No. 2 receivers.

We will leave it to Tom Brady to sum up Wright's 2014 prospects in a Belichick-approved quote:

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" previews the Packers-Seahawks opener and announces nominees for the new "Team of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
news

Roundup: Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon. 
news

Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option. 
news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8; Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase to wear No. 1

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW