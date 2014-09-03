Tim Wright impressing Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

"We just got him, and he was able to come in here and learn enough to be able to go out there and play for us in a preseason game for 40-some snaps or whatever it was," McDaniels said Tuesday, via MassLive.com. "He's working hard, certainly a bright kid and has some talent that hopefully we can utilize, and he just seems to fit in good and has a good attitude and work ethic. I'm just excited about seeing what we can do going forward."