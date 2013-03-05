Tim Tebow would find Patriots to be better fit than New York Jets

Dear Timothy Richard Tebow,
Hope this letter finds you well.
I know the 2012 season didn't go as you planned. After a magical 2011 campaign with the Denver Broncos, during which the phrase "Tebow Time" became en vogue, you languished on the pine with the New York Jets. You became a sideshow and sports-talk fodder, not a player. Your talents weren't utilized.
Ian Rapoport thinks the New York Jets have nothing to lose by seeing if the Tim Tebow Experiment can still work. **More ...**
You likely felt duped after picking the Jets over the Jacksonville Jaguars as your trade destination. I don't blame you. I was duped, too. The Jets brought you in to run the Wildcat, move the chains and score touchdowns. Silly Jets. They didn't play you much, and reportedly weren't impressed with how you practiced. Didn't they realize you can't hit the broad side of a barn in practice? We're talking about practice. "Tebow Time" isn't about practice. It's about guts, savvy and a higher authority.
Tim, if you didn't know it, the Jets are going to cut you. Sure, they can say they'll try to trade you, but nobody is trading for a third-string quarterback with a rock-star following. Jets coach Rex Ryan apparently doesn't think you can play, and you guys share an agent. It's over in New York -- and that's a good thing.
Tim, I'm a fan. I thought you were worthy of the first-round pick the Broncos used to draft you. I believe in your football skills, if not your quarterback skills. I've talked to members of the Broncos and Jets who've played with you. I know they like and respect you and think you are a winner. So I am going to give you some advice, because the world is a better place when you are relevant.
When the Jets give you your release -- and please ask them for it, so it doesn't delay the inevitable -- go beg Bill Belichick for a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.
But here's the catch, Timothy Richard. Tell Belichick you are going to be his slash, and that you won't focus solely on playing quarterback.
Don't be mad at me, Tim. Stop and think about it for a second. I am going to make your career.
Nobody in the NFL loves and respects you more than Josh McDaniels. That's why the Patriots offensive coordinator (and former Broncos coach) plucked you in the first round in 2010. That's why he staked his name and reputation to your skill set. McDaniels knows what you can do -- and what you can't.
Think about it for a second, Tim. Here's Tim Tebow, split out wide. Here's Tim Tebow, lined up in the backfield. Here's Tim Tebow to run the option for a play. The skeptic might ask how one can take out Tom Brady. Consider it a carry for the running back. If Pats tight end Aaron Hernandez can get a touch running the football, so can you.
I expected McDaniels to pick you in the first round. I also thought he was rightly fearful that his good friend and mentor Belichick would draft you. You know how tight Belichick is with your former college coach, Urban Meyer. They understand what you bring to a locker room, to the playing field.
I know you want to be a quarterback. I respect that, Tim. But where? New Jaguars general manager David Caldwell couldn't slam that door shut fast enough. He's not bringing you back to your native Florida.
So which other team is it, then? The Oakland Raiders? Hardly. The Cleveland Browns? Not a fit. Tim, if you want to be a quarterback, you have to go to Canada. And frankly, you aren't even a fit for the passing league up north.
John Elway told me on SiriusXM NFL Radio that there's a place for you in the league if a team would use your strengths -- and as you know, he isn't exactly your biggest fan. That team, I think, could be New England.
Swallow your pride. You are a winner, and so are the Patriots. It makes too much sense. They can deal with the headache you'd bring and the cult following you possess. As your old teammate Von Miller told me, "The Patriots can handle everything that comes with Tim Tebow." Nobody is ever bigger than the team in New England, and no player is bigger than Brady.
Get your good name back. Don't set up interviews during the week. Backups don't give lengthy press conferences. The Patriots will make sure you stay in the background. Belichick is the best coach in the NFL. He can turn your career around.
I think you can play in the NFL, Tim. But you aren't accurate enough to be a full-time regular quarterback. Go to New England. Win. Restore your reputation.
The Patriots are hated by many. So is Tebow mania. You will fit right in and ride it to a championship.
You don't even have to thank me.
Make it happen, and stay in touch.
Best,
AS