Tim Tebow works out with death machine before camp

Published: Jul 29, 2015 at 09:52 AM

Ladies and gentlemen, Tim Tebow's idea of a hammock.

Tebow -- who will spend the rest of summer trying to hold onto a roster spot with the Eagles -- has spent his time away from the team keeping his body in outrageous physical condition. We know this for fact because a) he's working out on a leg machine that would intimidate Ivan Drago and b) he's not wearing a shirt.

This isn't the first time Tebow has freed himself from fabric during a public workout. Back during his doomed cameo with the Jets in 2012, Tebow landed on the cover of Gotham's tabloids with his topless jog through an upstate New York summer rain storm.

Let's just hope Teebs wiped down the equipment when he was done.

