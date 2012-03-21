Tim Tebow will make Jets much better, even as part-time player

The premise of the formation, which featured an unbalanced line, numerous shifts and motions, and the Fly Sweep concept, was to put defenders in a quandary using the triple option as a threat. Ronnie Brown, the Dolphins' tailback and primary runner, would act as the triggerman in the offense, with the option to give or keep the ball based on the reaction of the defense. With defenders suddenly asked to play assignment football, the Dolphins were able to exploit seams in the defense created by hesitant defenders unsure of the gap responsibilities. As a result, the Dolphins fielded an impressive rushing attack on the way to capturing the AFC East crown with the gimmick offense serving as the catalyst.