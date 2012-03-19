Tim Tebow stock watch: Where will he play in 2012?

We thought Tebow Watch was over. We should have known that nothing with Tim Tebow is ever that simple.
The Jets announced on Twitter that they agreed to trade for Tebow. Hours later, we learned that New York didn't read the fine print on Tebow's contract and he was back up for grabs.
It could result in an embarrassing situation for the Jets. And it creates an opportunity for the Jaguars. Tebow Watch lives! (At least for a few more hours.)
**Why the Jaguars are a bad fit:** The
Jaguars' front office reportedly had no initial interest in Tebow, and the team just signed Chad Henne to compete with
Blaine Gabbert.
**Latest news:** NFL Network's Jeff Darlington spoke to Robby Tebow, Tim's brother. Robby says that
the Jaguars are back in the mix. Tebow wants to play in Florida and the
Jaguars now have a chance to complete a Tebow-like last-minute comeback.
**Why the Jets are a bad fit:**
Jets fans, not to mention the tabloids, would call for
Mark Sanchez to be benched after the first bad pass of the year. The
Jets are trying to cut down on distractions, not create them.
**Latest news:** It looks like
the Jets might blow this. If nothing else, they should be motivated to finish the deal in order to salvage the franchise's remaining dignity.
**Why the Rams are a bad fit:** They already have a supposed franchise quarterback. Taking
Sam Bradford off the field could hurt his development. Tebow could also cause Bradford to suffer flashbacks to when Tebow beat Bradford's Oklahoma team in the BCS Championship.
**Latest news:**NFL Network's Michael Lombardi
reports the Rams were "strongly interested" in acquiring Tebow. They are a dark horse candidate to get back involved.
**Why the Packers are a bad fit:** They have a certain MVP quarterback who needs snaps. The
Packers love to operate under the radar; Tebow owns the radar.
**Latest news:**
ESPN Milwaukee confirms that the
Packers' interest is legitimate.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel believes Green Bay would only be willing to give up a late-round pick.
**Why the Bills are a bad fit:** Tebow surely aspires to be more than the next "Slash," but he might not have any better options in 2012.
**Latest news:**There is a "mystery team" that has shown interest in Tebow, it doesn't look like it's the
Bills.
**Why the Dolphins are a bad fit:** It doesn't make football sense. Tebow doesn't appear to fit what new coach
Joe Philbin is looking for in a quarterback. The team also
added former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard on Monday. Would the
Dolphins have a three-way competition between Tebow, Garrard and incumbent
Matt Moore?
**Latest news:**All indications suggest the
Dolphins
want Moore to compete with Garrard for the starting quarterback job.
Dolphins fans are not amused.
