Tim Tebow signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Apr 19, 2015 at 11:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tim Tebow's workout with the Philadelphia Eagles last month will lead to another chance for the quarterback.

The Eaglesofficially announced Tebow will join a quarterback room that includes Sam Bradford, Mark Sanchez, Matt Barkley and G.J. Kinne.

Coach Chip Kelly told NFL Media's Steve Wyche last month that he's "always been a fan of Tim." Now the coach will get a longer, closer look at the quarterback.

Tebow hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since 2011, when he led the Denver Broncos to a playoff victory. The 27-year-old spent 2012 with the New York Jets in a disastrous pairing with Sanchez, who was Gang Green's starting signal-caller at the time. Tebow spent training camp with the New England Patriots in 2013.

The quarterback spent last fall working as a football analyst for ESPN's SEC Network, but he never gave up on getting another chance at the NFL.

The Boston Globe reported that Tebow spent the past two years working with Tom House, Tom Brady's personal quarterback coach. Per House, Tebow "went from being a little inaccurate and didn't throw a whole lot of spirals, to throwing very accurate and real good at spinning the ball."

With Bradford still rehabbing from another ACL tear, the Eagles signing Tebow could be merely a move to add a fourth quarterback arm for offseason work. From there it's Tebow's job to display his improvements as a passer and leapfrog the other signal-callers on the roster.

As this entire offseason has displayed, only Chip Kelly knows his true plans.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down Adrian Peterson's return and discusses the Cleveland Browns' new uniforms. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

