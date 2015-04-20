Tim Tebow's return: Does he have a real future with the Eagles?

This is not Tebow being brought in by the Jets to back up (or spell?) starter Mark Sanchez. (Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when Sanchez, who is also now on the QB depth chart in Philly, found out about Tebow joining the Eagles ...) That was one of the more foolhardy decisions in a long list of such calls by former Jets coach Rex Ryan and general manager Mike Tannenbaum. Sanchez was already fragile at that point; the speculation began immediately that Tebow -- trailed by a national media horde lavishing attention on him out of proportion with his skill level -- could supplant him. The Jets' offensive staff, meanwhile, clearly had no interest in getting Tebow into games -- nor a clue about how to do it. Tebow was used, infamously, as a punt protector, and that ended up reflecting as poorly on the Jets as it did on him.