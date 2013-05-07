Tim Tebow's history as a proven winner should not be ignored

Pundits have tried to erase the success Tebow had in 2011 with the Denver Broncos, but make no mistake: It all happened. He did mount multiple fourth-quarter comebacks and notch four overtime victories; he did rush for 118 yards and throw for two touchdowns in one game; he did complete 66 percent of his passes and throw for two touchdowns in another. And who can forget about the wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which the quarterback who once had the Bible citation "John 3:16" painted into his eye black threw for, yes, 316 yards and two touchdowns -- including an 80-yarder to win the game in overtime?