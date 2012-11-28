Tim Tebow, New York Jets would benefit from position change

I was working for the Dallas Cowboys when they drafted Christensen in the second round in 1978. We wanted to move him to tight end, but he didn't want any part of it. We ended up cutting him. He had a short stint with the New York Giants before winding up with the Oakland Raiders. Al Davis nurtured him for two years, finally turning him into an excellent tight end. When all was said and done, Christensen caught 461 career passes for 5,872 yards and 41 touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl five times.