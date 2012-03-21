Analysis

Tim Tebow ends crazy day by landing in perfect spot: New York

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 03:37 PM

Once again, Tim Tebow found a way to make the fourth quarter interesting.

In one of the strangest, most newsworthy days in the history of NFL offseasons, the future of the league's most polarizing player hung in the balance well into the evening as a result of a snag in the trade intended to send him from the Denver Broncos to the New York Jets.

Yes, that's right: The most debated player in America's most popular sport was headed to the biggest media market in the country. ... Until a bizarre set of circumstances put the whole thing on ice. ... Before the deal finally got done at around 9 p.m. ET.

TMZ chasing Rex Ryan through the airport? Antonio Cromartie reiterating on Twitter that he'd prefer Tebow head elsewhere? A late surge by the Jacksonville Jaguars to get back into the mix? All of this on the day when the NFL pummeled the Saints with unprecedented punishments.

All on a Wednesday. All in the month of March. All confirming the new reality of professional football: It just never sleeps.

Yet after all the drama, after all the tension surrounding the contract stipulation that sent the day onto another crazy ride, it all ended up back where it began. Tebow is headed to the Jets, an unfathomable possibility only a few months ago. And yet, perhaps, it actually makes perfect sense.

If given the choice, I could see Tebow still being amenable to jumping into the New York media market. If you think the pressure of the Big Apple is too much for Tebow, you've yet to understand the enormity of the world that follows him. This is not too big for him. In fact, I'd argue Tebow wants as much attention as possible.

But really, you ask? He'd rather be in New York over Jacksonville? He'd rather play in a circus-like atmosphere instead of his hometown that's an hour drive from the college campus where he became a sports legend? Yes. And here's why ...

Brooks: Tebow makes Jets better

Even as a part-time player, Tim Tebow will make the Jets better, and Bucky Brooks provides three reasons why. More ...

Tebow believes he has been placed on this Earth for one reason -- the very reason he has been given the athletic gift that has allowed him to become a sports phenomenon. He is here to impact lives and spread his message. In New York, unlike any other place in this country, he'll have the biggest platform to do that.

Not into the religious motivations? Fine. From a football standpoint, Tebow can view the Jets as a place where he'll still be able to get on the field in some capacity, even if it's not as the starting quarterback.

Taking Mark Sanchez off the field isn't the same as taking Tom Brady off the field. Tebow can help the Jets if used properly, and offensive coordinator Tony Sparano might be an ideal person to get that done.

This, of course, might not be popular with everyone. But Tebow isn't interested in simply making popular decisions. He's into putting himself in situations where he's wanted by the coaches he plays for, where he'll have a chance to succeed.

In Jacksonville, at least by all appearances, the owner and the fan base craved his potential presence, while the coaching staff and personnel department were lukewarm at best. In New York, it didn't take the nod from ownership to push this decision.

Surely, though, the craziness is not over yet. It will not end with the consummation of a strange trade, nor will it end simply because this one wacky day came to its close. Instead, the Tebow story will only explode into bigger storylines from here.

So as one of the craziest days during any offseason comes to its quiet close, you can be certain that it's only the beginning. After all, this is the NFL. And the NFL, as we've started to learn, never sleeps.

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is the only QB selected in Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which NFC East team takes the Western Kentucky passer?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft, the Chiefs use a pick acquired in an earlier trade with the Titans to bring in a new pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic first kicker off the board

The Jaguars lead off Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft by taking the first kicker off the board -- Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Five running backs come off the board in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's 2022 seven-round mock draft, including Georgia's Zamir White and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 4: WR David Bell, CB Kalon Barnes among Ravens' five selections

In his seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Ravens addressing several needs with their NFL-most five fourth-round picks, including receiver and cornerback.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Cowboys and Steelers trading up in Round 1. Does Pittsburgh go QB? Which prospect does Dallas target?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Bears select WR Treylon Burks with first of two picks

The Bears get Justin Fields another pass-catcher at No. 39 overall in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 draft.

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

In his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a pair of trades to shake up the first round. Plus, FOUR quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects

Can Derek Stingley Jr. provide the kind of NFL impact we've seen from 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver

In yet another dramatic development at the receiver position, Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Where could the All-Pro wideout end up? Kevin Patra spotlights 10 potential landing spots.

news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder rise

With the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, Bucky Brooks provides updated rankings of the top five prospects at each major position in this class. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking running backs, No. 1 to 36

With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 36 prospects at the position.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW