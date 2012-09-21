Tim Tebow compared to a Kardashian by one Miami Dolphin

Published: Sep 21, 2012 at 12:08 AM

Why is Tim Tebow so incredibly famous?

The answer is ever elusive, fluttering in the air like one of the quarterback's signature incomplete passes.

The man did win two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at Florida, but as an NFL quarterback, he has 14 career starts and a 75.1 career passer rating.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline doesn't know the answer either, but he knows whom to blame: the media.

"That's you guys, how much you love (him)," Hartline said this week as his Dolphins prepared to host the New York Jets in Week 3.

"Everybody loves him, but the same people go with the Kardashians. I don't know what they did, either," the fourth-year pro continued, according to the Sun-Sentinel. "They're on (magazine) covers everywhere. I mean, honestly. I know they're really good people, do a lot of charity work. I just don't know how they got started."

We hope Reggie Bush didn't hear that.

