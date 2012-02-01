Tim Tebow cancels talk with Ohio prosperity pastor

Tim Tebow has canceled an appearance at a revival organized by a controversial Ohio preacher, a spokesman for the star athlete said Wednesday.
The Denver Broncos quarterback and dedicated Christian had been scheduled to speak at a three-day Columbus event in March led by televangelist Rod Parsley.
Tebow's brother Robbie said in a phone interview that he was canceling the talk. Robbie Tebow said his brother's speakers' bureau hadn't researched the event before saying yes to the invitation.
"I know for a fact that Tim is not going to be a part of it," Robbie Tebow said. "That's being resolved."
Parsley teaches that God wants the faithful to be rich. Last year, he asked followers to donate more than $1 million to ward off satanic attacks. In the 2008 presidential election, Republican Sen. John McCain disowned an endorsement from Parsley after learning the pastor called Islam an "anti-Christ" religion.
Parsley's gathering is called "Contending for the Faith Weekend." Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who also preaches the prosperity gospel, is another featured speaker, according to the event website.
Mark Youngkin, a spokesman for Parsley, said the quarterback has a contract with the event organizers, who have asked Tebow to reconsider. Youngkin said national advertising for the event had just been approved Tuesday.
"The ball's in their court at this point," Youngkin said.