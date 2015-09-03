Tim Jennings signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lovie Smith has brought another friend from Chicago to Tampa Bay.
Cornerback Tim Jennings, recently released by the Bears, is headed to the Buccaneers. A Pro Bowler as recently as 2013, Jennings was not a fit for John Fox's defense in Chicago. He has plenty of experience playing zone coverage in Smith's defense.
The Buccaneers are very thin at cornerback and Jennings turns 32 years old later this year. But he has a good chance to make the team as a fourth or fifth option at the position. Smith has also brought in defensive tackle Henry Melton and safety Chris Conte as familiar faces to help a stars-and-scrubs style defense that could use a lot of depth.