Around the NFL

Tim Hightower attempting comeback with Saints

Published: Feb 15, 2015 at 04:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Tim Hightower stands as one of the few 21st century exceptions to the rule of thumb that a torn ACL is no longer a career-threatening injury.

Taking over as the Washington Redskins' starting running back, Hightower was on pace for the best season of his career when he tore his ACL in October of 2011. He hasn't played an NFL game since.

The 28-year-old is attempting a comeback with the New Orleans Saints after joining former New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips in signing reserve/futures contracts with the team last month.

"When I went down, I wrote down on a sheet of paper that this wouldn't be the end for me," Hightower told The Times-Picayune. "... It was a long process. But I don't think I ever stopped training. I don't think I ever stopped working toward this goal. As I trained, as I did rehab, as I went to the different surgeries, I just tried to keep that end picture in mind."

Hightower believes the Saints are "dedicated to making changes" on the heels of a disappointing 2014 season.

With Mark Ingramexpected to reach free agency, Hightower could end up competing for an open spot on the tailback depth chart this offseason.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Malcolm Butler to the show and plays a free agency edition of "Who Do You Trust?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW