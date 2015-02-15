Tim Hightower attempting comeback with Saints

Tim Hightower stands as one of the few 21st century exceptions to the rule of thumb that a torn ACL is no longer a career-threatening injury.
Taking over as the Washington Redskins' starting running back, Hightower was on pace for the best season of his career when he tore his ACL in October of 2011. He hasn't played an NFL game since.
The 28-year-old is attempting a comeback with the New Orleans Saints after joining former New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips in signing reserve/futures contracts with the team last month.
"When I went down, I wrote down on a sheet of paper that this wouldn't be the end for me," Hightower told The Times-Picayune. "... It was a long process. But I don't think I ever stopped training. I don't think I ever stopped working toward this goal. As I trained, as I did rehab, as I went to the different surgeries, I just tried to keep that end picture in mind."
Hightower believes the Saints are "dedicated to making changes" on the heels of a disappointing 2014 season.
With Mark Ingramexpected to reach free agency, Hightower could end up competing for an open spot on the tailback depth chart this offseason.
