Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

Twenty years ago, Pat Tillman -- an Arizona Cardinal and Army ranger -- was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

Twenty-five years ago, Tillman was selected by the Cardinals with pick No. 226 in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Less than a week after the 20th anniversary of Tillman's death, Arizona once again is slated to make the 226th pick of the draft.

When the selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the franchise.

Tillman, an Arizona State linebacker selected in the '98 draft's seventh round, played four NFL seasons for the Cardinals. A late-round pick who blossomed into a rookie starter, Tillman had a career-high 155 tackles in 2000. The 2001 season would be his last, as he started 12 games and recorded 94 tackles.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Tillman decided to serve his country and pause his NFL career, enlisting in May 2002.

Tillman, 27, and allied Afghan militiaman Sayed Farhad were killed in action by American friendly fire in Spera, Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

Monday will mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

Five days later, the Cardinals are slated to make their 11th and final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft – one they obtained from the New York Giants when they traded away Isaiah Simmons.

Glassstetter, a member of the Tillman Foundation Scholars inaugural class of 2009, and Trimble, a current Tillman Scholar, will announce the selection and honor the Cardinals great.