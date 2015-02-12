Tight end pool could remain shallow in 2015

The tight end position has become the thinnest among consistent fantasy points producers heading into the 2015 offseason. There's really only three superstars to target in Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas, and the last of that trio could be wearing a new uniform next season. After that, well, there are far more questions than answers. Can Antonio Gates retain his 2014 value? Has Jason Witten seen his best statistical days pass him by? What in the world happened to Vernon Davis?
While there are some younger players like Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron and Jace Amaro who could emerge into more viable fantasy options in 2015, owners should still not consider drafting a tight end until the middle to late rounds ... at least once the "Big Three" are off the board.
Here's an early look at my top 10 board at the position.
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots: Gronkowski re-emerged into the top-scoring fantasy tight end last season, posting his best numbers since 2011. He also played in 15 games for the first time in the last three years, making his health concerns a thing of the past. A matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs, Gronkowski could be picked as high as the second round in 2015 drafts.
2. Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints: Graham might have scored an impressive 10 touchdowns in 2014, but he still saw a massive decline in overall fantasy production. The good news, however, is that he'll avoid offseason surgery on a shoulder ailment that hindered him for part of the year. Graham also remains in his NFL prime at the age of 28, so a bounce-back campaign wouldn't be a bit surprising.
3. Julius Thomas, Denver Broncos: A free agent this offseason, Thomas' true fantasy value will be a question mark until he determines whether he'll remain in Denver or leave for a new team. Still, he is one of the most talented young players at a position that lacks for consistent point producers. For those reasons alone, Thomas will remain a top-three tight end across most 2015 fantasy draft boards.
4. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers: Olsen is coming off the best campaign of his career, posting personal bests in receptions (84) and yards (1,008) while scoring six touchdowns for the second straight year. He's also seen his reception totals increase in each of the last five years. Olsen, who is also one of the most durable tight ends in the league, will have middle-round value in next season's drafts.
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce was inconsistent at times in 2014, but he still recorded impressive totals across the board and finished eighth in fantasy points among tight ends. When you also consider that the Chiefs don't have a single impact wideout on their roster, including Dwayne Bowe, Kelce will be a good bet to remain the top option in the pass attack for Alex Smith once again.
6. Antonio Gates, San Diego Chargers: Gates experienced a rebirth in the stat sheets, posting 12 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points among tight ends last season. Whether he can duplicate that level of production again at the age of 35 remains to be seen, but the future Hall of Famer has held off teammate Ladarius Green and put himself back in the TE1 conversation for all 2015 re-drafts.
7. Martellus Bennett, Chicago Bears: Bennett wasn't as reliable after the month of September, but he still produced career bests in receptions (90), yards (916) and touchdowns (6) last season. The big question entering 2015 is whether or not he will continue to thrive without former coach Marc Trestman at the helm of the offense. Still, Bennett has to be seen as a legitimate No. 1 fantasy tight end.
8. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts tight end situation is a tough one to decipher, as Allen and Coby Fleener are both talented pass catchers and entering contract years. Touchdowns are gold in fantasy football, however, and Allen has scored nine times in his last 14 games. I see the Clemson product as a low-end No. 1 fantasy tight end at a position that has a bunch of question marks.
9. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins: Reed has enough talent as a pass-catcher to emerge into a legitimate fantasy starter next season. Of course, his proneness to injuries has hindered his rise to stardom. In his first two NFL campaigns, Reed has missed a combined 12 games. He's a risk-reward proposition, but his upside makes Reed well worth a look in the late rounds as a low-end No. 1 starter.
10. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans: This is a spot that could change in the offseason, as Jordan Cameron or Zach Ertz could both move past Walker over the next five months. For now, the Central Missouri product will have starting value after a season that saw him record personal bests in receptions (63) and yards (890). His catches and yards have also increased in each of the last three years.
