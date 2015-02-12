Tight end pool could remain shallow in 2015

The tight end position has become the thinnest among consistent fantasy points producers heading into the 2015 offseason. There's really only three superstars to target in Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas, and the last of that trio could be wearing a new uniform next season. After that, well, there are far more questions than answers. Can Antonio Gates retain his 2014 value? Has Jason Witten seen his best statistical days pass him by? What in the world happened to Vernon Davis?