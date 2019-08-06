Around the NFL

Tight end Niles Paul retires after being cut by 49ers

Published: Aug 06, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Less than a week after being released, tight end Niles Paul officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 49ers cut Paul, 29, on Aug. 2 after signing him a week earlier. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2011 and played there through 2017. Paul played for the Jaguars last season.

"I was quickly reminded how taxing this game can be after only spending a week in camp," Paul wrote on his Instagram. "...There is no doubt in my mind that I'm still able to compete and make a 53-man roster somewhere, but I'm not sure my body can handle it anymore."

Over his eight-year career, Paul caught 78 passes for 954 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered multiple injuries throughout his career and ended three of the last four seasons on injured reserve.

