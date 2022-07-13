Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who played the last three seasons with the New England Patriots, announced on social media Tuesday his retirement from the NFL following seven years.
An undrafted free agent out of Illinois, LaCosse began his career with the New York Giants in 2015. He got game action with Big Blue in 2015 and 2017 before making his way to the Denver Broncos during the 2017 season.
LaCosse made some noise in 2018 for the Broncos. He started five games and played in 15, tallying a career-high 24 catches for a career-high 250 yards along with his first NFL score, a 10-yard reception from Case Keenum in a Week 11 Broncos win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
LaCosse moved on to New England thereafter, finishing his career with the Patriots over the last three seasons.
In total, LaCosse's career saw him play in 34 games with 14 starts, 40 receptions, 403 yards receiving and two touchdowns. The 29-year-old LaCosse was a free agent at the time of his retirement announcement.