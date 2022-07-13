Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

An undrafted free agent out of Illinois, LaCosse began his career with the New York Giants in 2015. He got game action with Big Blue in 2015 and 2017 before making his way to the Denver Broncos during the 2017 season.

LaCosse made some noise in 2018 for the Broncos. He started five games and played in 15, tallying a career-high 24 catches for a career-high 250 yards along with his first NFL score, a 10-yard reception from Case Keenum in a Week 11 Broncos win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LaCosse moved on to New England thereafter, finishing his career with the Patriots over the last three seasons.