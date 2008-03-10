Tight end Johnson agrees to one-year deal to return to Saints

Published: Mar 10, 2008 at 02:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Tight end Eric Johnson agreed to a one-year contract to return to the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Johnson's agent, Steve Baker, confirmed the length of the agreement but did not disclose financial terms.

"Eric feels that the Saints' offense is a perfect fit for him," Baker said.

Johnson played 14 games for New Orleans last season, starting 12, and caught 48 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He was 11th in catches among NFL tight ends.

Johnson played receiver at Yale before switching to tight end in the NFL and led San Francisco in receiving yards in 2004, when he had 82 catches for 825 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.

However, he missed all of 2005 with a torn foot muscle. In 2006, he had to compete for playing time with the 49ers' top draft choice, Vernon Davis, and then missed the last three games of the season with a strained knee.

Bringing back Johnson gives the Saints three proven tight ends. Last week, New Orleans re-signed eight-year veteran Billy Miller, who had 27 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns last season. Nine-year veteran Mark Campbell, who spent last season on injured reserve, also is expected to return.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
news

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

In the wake of an all-time duel, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are being heralded as the future of football. But Gregg Rosenthal says another rising star is right there in the AFC quarterbacking battle royal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW