Tight end fantasy projections for all 32 teams

The Chargers were big on using their tight ends in Frank Reich's first season as the offensive coordinator, finishing in the top 10 in catches (90), yards (1,052) and touchdowns (13). Whether or not those numbers shrink remains to be seen, though, as the team will be without Gates (suspension) for the first four games. The veteran accounted for 78 percent of their tight end targets and yards, not to mention all but one of their touchdowns. ... Ladarius Green figures to be a popular late-round pick while Gates is on the sidelines, but he's no lock to see the same 6.1 targets per game that his teammate received. Green's shelf life as a starter should be short as well.