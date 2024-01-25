Tiësto Named first in-game DJ for Super Bowl 

The NFL announced Tiësto as the first in-game superstar DJ for Super Bowl LVIII.

Tiësto will perform a DJ set prior to the game while the players warm up and fans settle in at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. He will then stay as the in-game DJ and play during featured breaks within the game, becoming the first superstar DJ to perform throughout the Super Bowl. Portions of the performance will be featured on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on CBS and live streamed on the artist's social channels.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiesto bring his signature style to our biggest event," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon has brought electronic music to the masses, first rising out of the underground scene. He's played the mainstage of every major international dance music festival and sold more than 36M albums, clocked six Billboard "Hot 100" hits and aggregated more than 11 billion streams worldwide, including 5.8 billion streams on his album Drive which is currently gold and approaching platinum status in the US.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" said Tiësto. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place -- Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"