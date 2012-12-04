Tickets on sale for fans to attend Super Bowl XLVII Media Day

Published: Dec 04, 2012 at 10:05 AM

For only the second time in Super Bowl history, the NFL will offer a limited number of spectators a unique opportunity to attend Media Day Fueled by Gatorade on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Starting today fans are able to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Super Bowl XLVII will be played Feb. 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

During Media Day, fans will sit in the stands at the stadium and watch thousands of media from around the world interview members of the participating Super Bowl teams on the field. Fans who attend Media Day also will get a rare chance to see the preparations of the stadium for Super Bowl XLVII.

Fans will receive a Media Day gift bag that will include a radio to tune into the day's coverage on NFL Network and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones audio. In addition, there will be player and cheerleader appearances. Fans also will have access to concession and merchandise stands throughout the day.

Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Tickets to attend Super Bowl XLVII Media Day cost $25.00 each.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m CT to all ticket holders. Media Day will begin at 10 a.m. CT. All seating for the event will be reserved.

More information and updates on Super Bowl XLVII Media Day Fueled by Gatorade and other Super Bowl events will be posted on superbowl.com.

