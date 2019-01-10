Tickets for 2020 Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 29 - Saturday, February 1, 2020. Super Bowl Experience is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LIV - pro football's interactive theme park offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, and autograph sessions with NFL players. Super Bowl Experience also will feature personalized digital photos, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display, and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy! Plus, kids can get in for free daily. Share your fan experience using #SB54.
HOURS OF OPERATION
SALUTE TO SERVICE MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE
As part of Salute to Service, the NFL will invite veterans, active-duty service men and women and their families to Military Appreciation Day at Super Bowl Experience on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 3-8 PM The NFL is working with its military nonprofit partners, including Wounded Warrior Project® to invite attendees and distribute free tickets to all service members, veterans and their families at a designated ticket booth during the hours of operation.
TICKETS
The Super Bowl Experience box office at the Miami Beach Convention Center opens on January 25th and all tickets purchased at the box office are not subject to any fees.
Super Bowl Experience tickets are ON SALE NOW. Kids can get in free! Ticket prices, as listed below, will include all games and attractions:
DATES AND ADMISSION
SBXTRA allows fans priority access to their favorite Super Bowl Experience attractions ALL DAY beginning at the time slot that you purchased. Look for the SBXTRA sign at the following attractions:
Please note: SBXTRA tickets may be purchased for $60 for both children and adults. This ticket includes a general ticket to Super Bowl Experience which is required for entry into the event. SBXTRA wristbands are valid for the entire day of issue beginning with the time slot that you purchased. Everyone in your party using SBXTRA must have an SBXTRA wristband. Only 50 SBXTRA wristbands are available each hour. Please do not attempt to pick up your SBXTRA wristband prior to the time slot that you purchase it for.
SBXOT
SBXOT is a multi-use ticket, good to use for multiple days of fun at the Super Bowl Experience! SBXOT tickets are scannable every day Super Bowl Experience is open except for Saturday (2/1).
