Tickets for 2020 Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's

Please note: SBXTRA tickets may be purchased for $60 for both children and adults. This ticket includes a general ticket to Super Bowl Experience which is required for entry into the event. SBXTRA wristbands are valid for the entire day of issue beginning with the time slot that you purchased. Everyone in your party using SBXTRA must have an SBXTRA wristband. Only 50 SBXTRA wristbands are available each hour. Please do not attempt to pick up your SBXTRA wristband prior to the time slot that you purchase it for.