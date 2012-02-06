Ticket sales for Rams' London game could resume next week

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 08:40 PM

Tickets for the St. Louis Rams' game in London next season could go on sale as early next week, with the team and the commission that manages the Edward Jones Dome nearing an agreement that would allow home games to be played abroad.

Sales for the Rams' game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 28 were suspended Saturday following a dispute with the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which said the Rams must play all their home games at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams had agreed to give up a home game in each of the next three seasons to play in London.

Rams executive Kevin Demoff said that the deal with CVC and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority was in the process of being finalized.

"The agreement must be formally approved by the CVC and RSA, but we are optimistic there will be a successful resolution," Demoff said, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

